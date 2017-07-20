'All Countries' With Us, Says Sushma Swaraj On Sikkim Standoff With China On border standoff with China, Sushma Swaraj said in parliament that "India has not said anything unreasonable".

On standoff with China in Sikkim, Sushma Swaraj says in parliament 'all countries are with India' New Delhi: Other countries back India in its standoff with China, said Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj today about the dispute at the border in Sikkim which began more than a month ago. Ms Swaraj said in parliament that "India has not said anything unreasonable" and that "all countries are in India's support". The government has been stressing that it is working diplomatic channels to defuse the tension; Beijing, on the other hand, has spoken harshly with warnings of "serious consequences" if India does not pull back its soldiers.

Ms Swaraj's assertion counters Beijing's claim on Tuesday that foreign diplomats said they were "shocked" by India's action. Indian sources have confirmed that foreign embassies in Delhi have expressed concern about the simmering tension and have been reassured of Delhi's commitment to finding a peaceful solution.



China says that on June 16, Indian troops crossed the border at Sikkim to stop the construction of a road on the Donglang plateau which it claims as its territory. But Bhutan claims the area, which it refers to as Dokalam, as its land, and India has agreed with that assessment.



"As long as it was between China and Bhutan, we had nothing to do with it. But since this deals with the tri-junction point it affects our security position," said the Foreign Minister today, referring to the geography of the dispute at the tri-junction of India, Tibet and Bhutan.



India had warned China that the road would be seen as a serious security issue because it gives Beijing access to the so-called Chicken's Neck, a narrow piece of land linking mainland India with its seven north-eastern states. China has said the road-building is a poor excuse by India to enter territory that does not belong to it.



Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told a parliamentary committee earlier this week that China is being "unusually aggressive" in its approach to the Sikkim standoff, given that disputes between the countries along the 3,500-km border are not rare.



