Sridevi's Marriage For Jhanvi Quote Was 'Misunderstood.' Read Her Clarification Sridevi, criticised for saying she wanted marriage over an acting career for daughter Jhanvi, explains what she really meant to say

Share EMAIL PRINT Jhanvi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's eldest child (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights My comment was misunderstood, wrote Sridevi Don't believe end goal for girls is to get married, she wrote Sridevi had said that she'd rather see Jhanvi chose marriage over acting



Read Sridevi's clarification:

pic.twitter.com/aylNciNqBP — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 22, 2017



The quote Sridevi was clarifying was given in an interview to



On Wednesday, Sridevi told NDTV, "



Jhanvi Kapoor, 19, is an aspiring actress and her debut will reportedly be handled by Karan Johar - rumour has it, she's been cast in Student Of The Year 2. Jhanvi and her younger sister Khushi are the daughters of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.



Sridevi, star of films such as Mr India and English Vinglish, is currently awaiting the release of MOM, her 300th film. MOM releases on July 7.





Sridevi has posted a clarification on her social media accounts after being criticized for saying that she'd rather see daughter Jhanvi married than acting . In her note, the 53-year-old actress said she had been 'misunderstood,' that she is 'concerned' because the comment makes it appear as though she thinks 'girls should just get married,' and that she's never believed this nor raised her daughters to. Sridevi, whose started out very young and has worked for over 40 years, explains that she meant to say she'd like another life for Jhanvi over the difficult life of an actor. Her daughters are ambitious, she says, and her 'protective parental instincts' now defer to respect for their ambition.Read Sridevi's clarification:The quote Sridevi was clarifying was given in an interview to mid-day earlier this week. She said, Jhanvi wanted to do the film and initially, "I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother."On Wednesday, Sridevi told NDTV, " I'm very tensed, this industry has given me so much but it's tough. She has to work hard."Jhanvi Kapoor, 19, is an aspiring actress and her debut will reportedly be handled by Karan Johar - rumour has it, she's been cast in. Jhanvi and her younger sister Khushi are the daughters of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.Sridevi, star of films such asand, is currently awaiting the release of, her 300th film.releases on July 7.