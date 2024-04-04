Boney Kapoor On The Possibility Of A Sridevi Biopic: 'Will Not Allow This To Happen'

Boney and Sridevi in a throwback image. (courtesy: BoneyKapoor)

Boney Kapoor, who has been revealing a lot about his personal and professional lives in interviews, recently answered the query if there's any possibility of a Sridevi biopic. When asked by DNA if he's considering a biopic on Sridevi, the producer of Maidaan told DNA, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen." The question comes in the context as Maidaan is a sports biopic, based on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's conviction and zeal.

For the unversed, before getting married to Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney and Mona also share two kids - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in 2018.

Earlier, talking to The New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife's death. He stated, "It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In Fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning."

Recently Boney Kapoor has officially announced that the sequel to his 2005 blockbuster comedy No Entry is on the cards. He announced Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor will lead the sequel.