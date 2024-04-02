Boney Kapoor On Salman Khan And Arjun Kapoor's Rift: 'Their Equation Might Not Be That Good But...'

Salman Khan at a party, image instagrammed by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Boney Kapoor opened up about Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor's rift in an interview with News 18. However, Boney shared Salman Khan helped Arjun Kapoor during the initial phase of his career. He has also mentioned in the same interview that Salman and Arjun's equation hasn't impacted his relationship with Salman Khan. Boney Kapoor told News 18, "I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife) but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said that, 'Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.' He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor."

Boney Kapoor continued, "He made his lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned. Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman."

Asked if their relationship impacted his relationship with Salman, Boney explained, "(Their fall out) has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big hearted, warm hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him."

A couple of months back, Arjun Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to watch Salman Khan's action thriller Tiger 3. A few pictures from inside the cinema hall surfaced on social media in which the Tevar actor could be seen enjoying the film with director Siddharth Anand. Arjun was seen keeping a low profile at the theatre.

The cause of Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor's rift is still not known. Arjun Kapoor reportedly dated Salman's sister Arpita Khan at one point of time and they eventually broke up. Arjun Kapoor is in a relationship with Malaika Arora. Malaika Arora was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. They co-parent son Arhaan after their divorce. Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Shura last December.