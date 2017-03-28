Shocking Video Of Mob Attack On African At Mall In Greater Noida Near Delhi

The footage, apparently filmed on a mobile phone at the Ansal Plaza Mall, has been shared on WhatsApp by the Association of African Students in India.
A black man is seen on the floor, making futile attempts to protect himself from repeated blows from the mob, which thrashes him with stools, bins and whatever they can find. No one tries to help the man or stop the attackers. The video was apparently taken from the first floor.
(Warning: Graphic content, viewer discretion advised. Contains strong language)
This is happening live in Ansal plaza Greater Noida...Posted by Association of African Students in India on Monday, 27 March 2017
After another attack on three Nigerian students at Greater Noida on Monday, a student pleaded with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet asking her to "act fast", saying that living in Noida was becoming a "life-threatening issue".
Some 100 people were marching in protest against the death of a local student when some of them turned violent and attacked Nigerians who were shopping in the area. The Nigerian students were left bleeding on the road. The attackers alleged that the student, Manish Khari, died of an overdose and was drugged by Africans in the area. The police initially detained five Nigerians for questioning, but later released them.
Seven people have been arrested and 54 locals who were part of the mob have been identified.
After promising "immediate action" in her reply, Ms Swaraj spoke with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ms Swaraj said the Chief Minister has promised a "fair and impartial" investigation.
According to reports, two more Nigerians were attacked last night by three masked men on a motorcycle in the same area, in front of a hostel.
Many African students study in universities in Greater Noida.