Shankarsinh Vaghela's Birthday Plans Could Include Quitting the Congress Today Veteran Congress leader Shankarsinh Vaghela has made it known that he will announce his future plans at a public rally in Gandhinagar today, billed as a show of strength.

Sources close to the veteran politician said he is likely to announce his resignation from the Congress and as its leader in the state assembly, which could lead to a split in the state's main opposition party. But he is not expected to detail today what his next plans are. There has been talk that Mr Vagehla, or Bapu to his supporters, could launch his own party and also speculation that he could head back to his old party, the BJP.



The Congress, sources said, has told 56 of its lawmakers to stay away from today's birthday celebrations. Mr Vaghela, who is the 57th, said this morning, "The party has full authority to advice workers, but workers are not the party's bonded labourers, they are free to decide what they want."



On Monday, 11 Congress lawmakers in Gujarat voted for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election, instead of opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Gujarat Congress leaders have suggested that they were Mr Vaghela's supporters, the same lawmakers who backed the leader's failed bid to be named his party's presumptive Chief Minister for the assembly elections.



Mr Vagehla, who has since been flexing muscle and issuing veiled warnings to his party, has been isolated within the Congress. He had travelled to Delhi on Thursday to meet party leaders before he makes an announcement, but, sources said, a meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel that he had hoped for did not happen.



Shankarsinh Vaghela crossed over from the BJP two decades ago. He is a political heavyweight from north Gujarat and can, on his own, make a difference in at least a dozen assembly seats there.



On Thursday evening, senior leader Ashok Gehlot, sent from Delhi, was huddled with Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki at the Gandhinagar circuit house to calculate the impact of Congress leaders cross voting in the presidential elections. Immediately, it could mean trouble for the party in the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8 for three seats in the state, one of which is held by Ahmed Patel. The BJP holds the two other seats, and given its numbers in the state, will win those with ease. The BJP has 121 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.



But the Congress could struggle to get its candidate back in the upper house of Parliament if its lawmakers cross vote again. Rajya Sabha members are elected by lawmakers if the state they represent.



"We are trying to analyse as how this happened and corrective measures will be taken so that such things don't repeat in future,'' Mr Solanki told NDTV, referring to the cross voting in the presidential election.



The state Congress chief said Mr Vaghela's birthday event was "just a social gathering" and "our wishes are with Mr Vaghela on his birthday," but did add, "if the event turns political and there is anti-party activity, we will see what course of action needs to be taken."



Mr Vaghela, who has repeatedly hinted that he has options, has so far stopped short of talking about quitting the party. At a meeting of supporters last month, he did, however, launch an attack on the Congress alleging that it was not moving in the right direction to take the BJP head-on for the forthcoming assembly elections.



"If the party wishes to concede defeat even before the fight has begun, I would not commit suicide with it," the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly had added.



