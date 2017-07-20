Several Feared Dead In Cloudburst In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda Earlier this week, landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district had forced the authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Jammu and the Kashmir valley.

86 Shares EMAIL PRINT Heavy rainfall and cloud burst were reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region. New Delhi: Three people have died in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rains and cloudburst were reported in the region last night. Their bodies were recovered by the authorities.



Rescue work is going in the area.



Doda, which falls in the Jammu region, has witnessed heavy rainfall this monsoon.



Last week, three members of a family in the district were killed after their house collapsed following heavy rains. Authorities said the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Tanta village. Earlier this week, landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district had forced the authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Jammu and the Kashmir valley.



Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods and landslides in many parts of the country including Assam, Manipur and Odisha.



above the danger mark forcing the administration to issue a flood alert in the Valley.



Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented floods in 2014 when most of the residential areas, including in Srinagar, were inundated by waters up to the level of several feet.



Three people have died in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rains and cloudburst were reported in the region last night. Their bodies were recovered by the authorities.Rescue work is going in the area.Doda, which falls in the Jammu region, has witnessed heavy rainfall this monsoon.Last week, three members of a family in the district were killed after their house collapsed following heavy rains. Authorities said the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Tanta village. Earlier this week, landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district had forced the authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Jammu and the Kashmir valley.Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods and landslides in many parts of the country including Assam, Manipur and Odisha. In April, the Jhelum river in the state started flowing above the danger mark forcing the administration to issue a flood alert in the Valley.Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented floods in 2014 when most of the residential areas, including in Srinagar, were inundated by waters up to the level of several feet.