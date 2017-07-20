Several Feared Dead In Cloudburst In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

Earlier this week, landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district had forced the authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Jammu and the Kashmir valley.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2017 10:19 IST
86 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Several Feared Dead In Cloudburst In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

Heavy rainfall and cloud burst were reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region.

New Delhi:  Three people have died in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rains and cloudburst were reported in the region last night. Their bodies were recovered by the authorities.

Rescue work is going in the area.

Doda, which falls in the Jammu region, has witnessed heavy rainfall this monsoon.

Last week, three members of a family in the district were killed after their house collapsed following heavy rains. Authorities said the roof of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Tanta village. Earlier this week, landslides due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district had forced the authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway that connects Jammu and the Kashmir valley.

Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods and landslides in many parts of the country including Assam, Manipur and Odisha.

In April, the Jhelum river in the state started flowing above the danger mark forcing the administration to issue a flood alert in the Valley.

Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented floods in 2014 when most of the residential areas, including in Srinagar, were inundated by waters up to the level of several feet.

Trending

Share this story on

86 Shares
ALSO READOur Jails As Good As Yours, Vijay Mallya Will Be Fine, India Tells UK
DodaJammu and KashmirJammu Cloudburst

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................