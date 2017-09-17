Sardar Sarovar Dam LIVE: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Narmada Dam On Birthday

The foundation stone of Sardar Sarovar dam was laid on April 5, 1961 by Jawaharlal Nehru.

07:56 (IST) Sardar Sarovar project is the biggest dam in terms of volume of concrete used in it

Sardar Sarovar Dam is also the second biggest dam in the world after the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States. The 1.2-km-long dam, which is 163 metres deep has till date produced 4,141 crore units of electricity from its two power houses -- river bed powerhouse and canal head powerhouse -- with an installed capacity of 1,200 MW and 250 MW, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada, described as Gujarat's lifeline by BJP leaders, at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday. The foundation stone of the dam was laid on April 5, 1961 by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, it took 56 years to complete its construction. The delay in the completion of the dam was due to numerous reasons. Medha Patkar-led Narmada Bachao Andolan took the government to the Supreme Court over environmental and rehabilitation issues, and obtained a stay in 1996. The court allowed resumption of work in October 2000. The height of the dam was recently raised to 138.68 metres, which will allow maximum 'usable storage' of 4.73 million acre feet of water.