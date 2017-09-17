Your 10-Point Guide To Sardar Sarovar Dam, World's Second Biggest

The Sardar Sarovar Dam project has been mired in controversies ever since its foundation stone was laid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam on his 67th birthday. The project on the Narmada river is the third highest concrete dam in India. The foundation stone was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru nearly six decades ago, on April 5, 1961. The construction began in 1987. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that the project will start a new chapter of prosperity for Gujarat. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is the second biggest dam in the world after the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States.