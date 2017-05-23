Highlights "We are all devastated," said his three children Sir Roger Moore was battling with cancer before his death A private funeral will be organised as per Sir Roger Moore's wish

Roger Moore, Iconic Actor Who Played James Bond, Dies At 89 Acting legend Sir Roger Moore, star of seven James Bond films, died in Switzerland on Tuesday, a statement from his family said. Sir Roger was 89 and had been battling cancer. A tweet posted on his official handle read, "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated." The appended statement was signed by Sir Roger's three children - daughter Deborah and sons Geoffrey Robert and Christian Moore. In the statement, they said that the family will organise for a private funeral as per Sir Roger's wishes.Read their statement below:"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded I his final days was so great that it cannot be quantified in words alone.We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.The affection of our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to the last appearance in November 2016 on the stage at London's Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building, just a short distance from where he was born.Thank you pops, for being you, and for being so special for so many people.Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral."Sir Roger Moore was the third actor to play James Bond, taking over from Sean Connery and George Lazenby. His first Bond film wasandwas the last. Sir Roger's work as 007 included the film, set in India and co-starring Kabir Bedi. He played James Bond over 12 years and was the longest-serving actor in the role.Before being cast as the British secret agent, Sir Roger Moore had also played Simon Templar in a TV adaptation ofthat ran for six seasons. His pre-Bond TV credits also included Ivanhoe and Maverick. Sir Roger Moore returned to TV work after his 007 films.Sir Roger was became UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991.Sir Roger Moore was married four times and is survived by his fourth wife Kristina Tholstrup and his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.