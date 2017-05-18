'Reema Lagoo, You'll Be Missed,' Tweet Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs

Reema Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday morning

All India | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 11:09 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Reema Lagoo, You'll Be Missed,' Tweet Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs

Reema Lagoo in a still from Hum Saath Saath Hain

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend," wrote Mr Kapoor
  2. Both the actors co-starred in films like Prem Granth and Henna
  3. Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress
Veteran actress Reema Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday morning at the age of 59. In a career spanning over four decades, Ms Lagoo had been part of numerous Bollywood hits and television shows. She was an acclaimed Marathi stage artist. Reema Lagoo's funeral will be held later in the day. On Twitter, Reema Lagoo is being remembered fondly by her colleagues. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh, and filmmakers Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar condoled Reema Lagoo's death. "RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences," Mr Kapoor wrote on Twitter with a picture of Reema Lagoo from her film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Rishi Kapoor and Reema Lagoo co-starred in films such as Prem Granth, Shreemaan Aashique and Henna.
 

Here are some other tweets by her Bollywood colleagues:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reema Lagoo was taken to hospital early morning, her family said. "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us," Reema Lagoo's son-in-law told news agency PTI.

Reema Lagoo's last television show was Naamkaran, in which, she appeared as the antagonist Dayavanti Mehta.Naamkaran was produced by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Reema Lagoo is best-known for playing the role of a mother in various films. She co-starred with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Maine Pyar Kiya. She played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Kal Ho Na Ho. Reema Lagoo also worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry like Akshay Kumar, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. She won four Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

Reema Lagoo's real name was Nayan Khadbade. She was born to a Marathi actress in 1958. After marriage, she took the name Reema Lagoo. She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, a theatre actress and director.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READ3 Decades After Bofors, First Modern Artillery Guns To Land This Weekend
reema lagooreema lagoo deathreema lagoo filmsreema lagoo actress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Google IO KeynoteGoogle AssistantGoogle Lens

................................ Advertisement ................................