'Reema Lagoo, You'll Be Missed,' Tweet Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs

- "Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend," wrote Mr Kapoor
- Both the actors co-starred in films like Prem Granth and Henna
- Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress
RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017
Here are some other tweets by her Bollywood colleagues:
Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP .— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017
Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017
Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017
One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad
Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017
Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017
Always kind, funny and loving.
Saddened.
RIP #ReemaLagoo
One of the most charming, kind faces on the big screen.... Reema Lagoo ji will be missed sorely. Gone too soon.— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 18, 2017
Rip reemaji #ReemaLagoo— Ragini Khanna (@iraginikhanna) May 18, 2017
Reema Lagoo was taken to hospital early morning, her family said. "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us," Reema Lagoo's son-in-law told news agency PTI.
Reema Lagoo's last television show was Naamkaran, in which, she appeared as the antagonist Dayavanti Mehta.Naamkaran was produced by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
Reema Lagoo is best-known for playing the role of a mother in various films. She co-starred with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Maine Pyar Kiya. She played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Kal Ho Na Ho. Reema Lagoo also worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry like Akshay Kumar, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. She won four Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.
Reema Lagoo's real name was Nayan Khadbade. She was born to a Marathi actress in 1958. After marriage, she took the name Reema Lagoo. She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, a theatre actress and director.
(With PTI inputs)