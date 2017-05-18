'Reema Lagoo, You'll Be Missed,' Tweet Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs

Reema Lagoo in a still from Hum Saath Saath Hain

Highlights "Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend," wrote Mr Kapoor Both the actors co-starred in films like Prem Granth and Henna Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo

One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.

Always kind, funny and loving.

Saddened.

RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

One of the most charming, kind faces on the big screen.... Reema Lagoo ji will be missed sorely. Gone too soon. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 18, 2017