'Reema Lagoo, You'll Be Missed,' Tweet Rishi Kapoor And Other Celebs

Highlights "Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend," wrote Mr Kapoor Both the actors co-starred in films like Prem Granth and Henna Reema Lagoo is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, also an actress

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Reema lagoo an endearing n positive persona . A friend n a colleague since theatre days . RIP . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo

One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more.

Always kind, funny and loving.

Saddened.

RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

One of the most charming, kind faces on the big screen.... Reema Lagoo ji will be missed sorely. Gone too soon. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 18, 2017

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Thursday morning at the age of 59. In a career spanning over four decades, Ms Lagoo had been part of numerous Bollywood hits and television shows. She was an acclaimed Marathi stage artist. Reema Lagoo's funeral will be held later in the day. On Twitter, Reema Lagoo is being remembered fondly by her colleagues. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh, and filmmakers Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar condoled Reema Lagoo's death. "RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences," Mr Kapoor wrote on Twitter with a picture of Reema Lagoo from her film. Rishi Kapoor and Reema Lagoo co-starred in films such asandHere are some other tweets by her Bollywood colleagues:Reema Lagoo was taken to hospital early morning, her family said. "She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues...so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us," Reema Lagoo's son-in-law told news agency PTI.Reema Lagoo's last television show was, in which, she appeared as the antagonist Dayavanti Mehta.was produced by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.Reema Lagoo is best-known for playing the role of a mother in various films. She co-starred with Salman Khan inand Maine Pyar Kiya. She played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in. Reema Lagoo also worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry like Akshay Kumar, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. She won four Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.Reema Lagoo's real name was Nayan Khadbade. She was born to a Marathi actress in 1958. After marriage, she took the name Reema Lagoo. She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, a theatre actress and director.(With PTI inputs)