2 Men On Bike Throw Chemical At Mumbai UPSC Aspirant, Steal Laptop: Cops

Two men on a bike threw a chemical substance on a 26-year-old woman to steal her laptop in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, police said.

The woman, a UPSC aspirant, had travelled from her home in Mumbai's Andheri to return a laptop to her friend in Kalyan.

"The woman deboarded a train at the Kalyan railway station and was walking in the parking lot when two unidentified men on a bike approached her. They threw a white powder at her which made her skin itch. They snatched her bag which had a laptop inside it and fled the scene," senior inspector Ashok Kadam said.

The "white powder" gave her rashes on the skin and burnt her clothes, police said.

"I was walking and someone threw something at my face. I felt suffocated and closed my eyes. I was unable to speak. The chemical burned my clothes," she said.

Police are searching through CCTV footage in the area to identify the attackers.