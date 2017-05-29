Priyanka Chopra To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award

Actress Priyanka Chopra will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon, reports news agency PTI. The 34-year-old actress' Hollywood debut film Baywatch is set to release in India on June 2. The film, which released in the US on May 26, was poorly reviewed by foreign media and failed to get good box office numbers. Priyanka Chopra became a popular face in the west after she starred in the American TV series Quantico. The Barfi! actress won two consecutive People's Choice Awards for portraying the role of FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the show.
"Priyanka's hard and sincere efforts have helped her place herself on an international platform with grace. She is representing India at a global level and that has made every Indian proud of her work. This compelled us to introduce this fresh category in the awards," Dadasaheb Phalke Academy and Award Committee chairman Ganesh Jain said in a statement, reports PTI.
Actor Johny Lever, Mithun Chakraborty and chairperson of CBFC are members of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Board.
Priyanka Chopra is currently Berlin, Germany. The Aitraaz actress shared a selfie en route to Berlin on social media. See pics here:
Earlier this month, the Don actress made her debut appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017. Priyanka has also made many appearances on international red carpet like the Golden Globes, Oscars and the Emmys.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal, directed by Prakash Jha. According to reports, she will next feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla.
(With PTI inputs)