President Pranab Mukherjee To Address Joint Session Of Parliament As Budget Session Begins

President Pranab Mukherjee will address joint Budget session in the Parliament.

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament begins today with the President's address to both Houses. The economic survey will then be tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who will present the Union Budget tomorrow. The government's decision to advance the Budget by several weeks has been opposed by Opposition parties who allege that the ruling BJP is attempting to use the Budget to offer sops to voters in five states where elections will be held starting this week. PM Modi said he hopes for a smooth session, but already the Trinamool Congress has said it will skip the budget presentation.