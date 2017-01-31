President Pranab Mukherjee To Address Joint Session Of Parliament As Budget Session Begins

President Pranab Mukherjee will address joint Budget session in the Parliament.
New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament begins today with the President's address to both Houses. The economic survey will then be tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who will present the Union Budget tomorrow. The government's decision to advance the Budget by several weeks has been opposed by Opposition parties who allege that the ruling BJP is attempting to use the Budget to offer sops to voters in five states where elections will be held starting this week. PM Modi said he hopes for a smooth session, but already the Trinamool Congress has said it will skip the budget presentation.
During a pre-session meeting with all parties on Monday, PM Modi sought the opposition's support and said "in election time, there can be some differences among us, but Parliament is a mahapanchayat. It should function."
"The Government is insisting on presenting budget before elections. Obviously it means that they are trying to lure voters," alleged Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress this morning. Mr Kharge serves as Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress leader also criticised the government's move to scrap the rail budget, presented separately for years. "It is a big mistake. It will erase public sector," he said.
The Trinamool Congress of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said it will skip the first two days of the Budget session, including the traditional President's address in Parlaiment's Central Hall at the start of the Budget session.
The Trinamool, which had also skipped yesterday's all-party meeting, has said it is protesting against the notes ban and the arrest of two of its members of Parliament in a chit-fund scam, which it alleges is "political vendetta" because it has opposed demonetisation.
The government has said it is ready to discuss every issue that opposition parties want to raise. "Ready to discuss any issue opposition want to discuss, will answer every question raised," said MA Naqvi, junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs.
The budget session will be held in two parts as happens every year. The first part ends next week on February 9. The houses will reconvene on March 9 and the session will end on April 12.
A number of important of important bills have carried over and have to be passed this session, after the Winter Session was washed out by the opposition's protests over the notes ban.
The Congress and Janata Dal United have demanded a white paper on demonetisation, detailing to the people what the government has achieved by it. Several parties have also demanded a debate on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.
"This is a very short session and all have called for a debate on demonetisation and some other issues. Everyone has agreed that there are only 19 hours left for discussion and it was decided that we can sit longer and increase the hours for discussion to 25 hours," said Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.