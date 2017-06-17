Police On Alert After Petrol Bomb Was Thrown At CPM Office In Coimbatore

Nobody was hurt in the incident and a car parked nearby suffered minor damages.

All India | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2017 10:35 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Police On Alert After Petrol Bomb Was Thrown At CPM Office In Coimbatore

As Coimbatore has a history of communal clashes, the police are taking this incident seriously.

Coimbatore:  A petrol bomb was thrown at the CPI(M) office in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram area by unknown persons. Nobody was hurt in the incident and a car parked nearby suffered minor damages.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Coimbatore City, S Lakshmi, visited the spot and said the police are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

"Forensic examination is on. We suspect this happened around 7am," a senior police officer said.

The city has witnessed many communal clashes in the past. Therefore, the police take each and every incident seriously in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. In 1998, more than 50 people were killed in serial blasts across the city that targeted BJP's senior leader LK Advani.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READUS Stands With Qatar's Foes, And Sells Arms To Qatar
petrol bombCPI(M) office in Coimbatorecommunal clashes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................