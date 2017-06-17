Police On Alert After Petrol Bomb Was Thrown At CPM Office In Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was thrown at the CPI(M) office in Coimbatore's Gandhipuram area by unknown persons. Nobody was hurt in the incident and a car parked nearby suffered minor damages.Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Coimbatore City, S Lakshmi, visited the spot and said the police are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far."Forensic examination is on. We suspect this happened around 7am," a senior police officer said.The city has witnessed many communal clashes in the past. Therefore, the police take each and every incident seriously in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. In 1998, more than 50 people were killed in serial blasts across the city that targeted BJP's senior leader LK Advani.