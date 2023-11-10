Frustrated At Deity For Not Answering Prayers, Chennai Man Throws Bomb At Temple: Cops

Police said the man was "heavily drunk" when he threw the petrol bomb (Representational)

A 39-year-old 'devotee' who threw a petrol bomb at a temple in Chennai on Friday has been arrested, the police said, adding that no one was injured and nothing was damaged.

The man, later identified as J Murali Krishnan, was "heavily drunk" when he threw the petrol bomb, police said. He was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, they added.

A local resident who lives under Kothawal Chavadi police station limits, Krishnan, who is a devotee of the temple, said he committed the offence as he was "frustrated" that the deity did not "answer his prayers", according to the police.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)