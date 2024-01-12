On Camera, Gang Throws Petrol Bombs, Fires Shots At House In Delhi

The police said none of the family members were injured in the attack.

A gang holding petrol bombs marched through a narrow lane in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar last night following a fight between three people living in the same neighbourhood.

A group of youngsters were marching toward a house, with their faces covered, around 11:30 pm on Thursday, visuals from a surveillance camera outside a house showed. A man and a woman, who were ahead of the group, were running after spotting the gang heading in their direction with petrol bombs.

A youngster, wearing a purple shirt with his face covered, threw a petrol bomb which landed very close to a car parked in the narrow street. The terrifying visuals show a dog running to safety and another inflammable charge landing very falling very close to the animal who managed to escape.

The attack was a result of a dispute between Bhuppi, Kishan and Rahul, who have a past criminal record and live in the same neighbourhood, the police said.

When the gang were right outside the house, loaded a gun and fired shots. The police said none of the family members were injured in the attack mounted by the group.

The police have filed a case under relevant sections and a minor has been apprehended and an investigation is on. The cops said they would catch the other accused soon.

