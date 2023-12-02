On Camera: Delhi Man Beaten With Stones, Tiles And Knife As Children Watch

The person who was attacked is admitted in the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Two men in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar were caught on camera as they chased and beat up a person with stones and a knife. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a man being chased by two people, who catch him when he falls in front of a house. One of the attackers then start kicking and punching the victim. The other attacker, in the meanwhile, takes out a knife and tries to stab him, but he is stopped by his partner.

Then both of them pick up rocks and tiles lying by the side and start beating the victim with those. The incident occurred near a school just as the students were leaving for home. While the man is being beaten, a large number of students gather around. But none of the bystanders helps the victim.

The person who was attacked is admitted in the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police said that they have not received a complaint yet. "We will investigate and take action if we receive a complaint from the victim's family," Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Meena said.