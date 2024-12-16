Video: Car Driven By 17-Year-Old Hits Scooter, Drags Man, His Grandson Under It In Delhi

The police have apprehended the 17-year-old and have seized the car.

A 56-year-old man was carrying his seven-year-old grandson in his arms, walking down a street in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar this morning. It was 10:11 am and a speeding Hyundai Santro rammed them, dragging the boy along with it.

The man, Rajesh Kumar Kamra, and his grandson, Mannat, were injured in the accident which was caught on CCTV. The police said a 17-year-old boy was driving the white Santro. Visuals showed the man and his grandson on the left side of the road and the car suddenly steered right and came in their direction.

Mr Kamra tried to dodge the vehicle but it was a matter of split seconds, the Santro first hit a white scooty, then Mr Kamra, and then four people, who were standing in a corner on the street.

The scooter tripped and the rider tried to get up but struggled, the 56-year-old man turned around to see his grandson trapped under the rear wheels of the car. People rushed and stopped the car which was reversing. They pulled the boy out, who suffered injuries in the accident, which could have turned fatal.

The 17-year-old is in police custody and the car has been seized. The cops have also initiated action against the owner of the car.