PM Narendra Modi Praises External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj During US Trip It is now well known in India that when anyone in trouble tweets to Sushma ji, she promptly replies and the government takes prompt action," PM Modi said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The way Sushma Swaraj helped every Indian abroad is commendable, said PM Narendra Modi Washington: Speaking of change in the functioning of the Indian embassy everywhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her prompt actions to help "Indians anywhere". Speaking of a technology-driven change in the governance, Prime Minister Modi said today that Sushma Swaraj and her Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) helped many Indians in trouble abroad, after they approached her on social media. "The way Sushma Swaraj has worked and helped every Indian abroad is commendable. It is now well known in India that when anyone in trouble tweets to Sushma ji, she promptly replies and the government takes prompt action," PM Modi said while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC.



"Any Indian living abroad now has faith that their issues will be resolved," the Prime Minister said.



He added "it is for everyone to see how the MEA has, in addition to their routine work, emerged as a strong humanitarian force for Indians globally".



MEA has touched new heights from point of view of humanity, said the PM.

PM: India's MEA has touched new heights frm point of view of humanity. 80,000 Indians in distrss rescued from diff parts of world in 3 years — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017 MEA is one Ministry of he Govt which has demonstrated thru use of social media, for the first time, that it cares for poorest of Indians — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017

The Prime Minister also touched upon



"We have succeeded in conveying to the world the deleterious effects of terrorism on India," he added.



Urging the Indian community in US to "keep the bridge with India", PM Modi said that the younger generation of Indians must be kept aware. "Keep the bridge with India. Your younger generations must continue your strong bond with India," the Prime Minister told the Indians present in the community centre.



Speaking of talent, technology and innovation, the Prime Minister also told the gathering: "If you want to give back to India, this is the best time to do so."



