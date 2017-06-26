PM Narendra Modi Praises External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj During US Trip

"Any Indian living abroad now has faith that their issues will be resolved," the Prime Minister said.
He added "it is for everyone to see how the MEA has, in addition to their routine work, emerged as a strong humanitarian force for Indians globally".
MEA has touched new heights from point of view of humanity, said the PM.
PM: India's MEA has touched new heights frm point of view of humanity. 80,000 Indians in distrss rescued from diff parts of world in 3 years— Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017
MEA is one Ministry of he Govt which has demonstrated thru use of social media, for the first time, that it cares for poorest of Indians— Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017
The Prime Minister also touched upon India's surgical strike on terror launchpads last year. He said: "Surgical strike demonstrated that India, which normally follows restraint, can also defend its sovereignty and ensure its security."
"We have succeeded in conveying to the world the deleterious effects of terrorism on India," he added.
Urging the Indian community in US to "keep the bridge with India", PM Modi said that the younger generation of Indians must be kept aware. "Keep the bridge with India. Your younger generations must continue your strong bond with India," the Prime Minister told the Indians present in the community centre.
Speaking of talent, technology and innovation, the Prime Minister also told the gathering: "If you want to give back to India, this is the best time to do so."