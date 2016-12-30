PM Narendra Modi Launches BHIM App, Says World Will Search Google For It: 10 Facts

PM Narendra Modi launching the Bhim App at the Digi Dhan Mela.

New Delhi: The deadline to submit invalid 500 and 1,000-rupee notes ends today. The RBI has asked banks to submit details of the deposits made in the outlawed currency. Nearly 90% of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which means that the government's intention of removing black money may have missed its mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country tomorrow evening to discuss the impact of his abrupt demonetization drive.