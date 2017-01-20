Collapse
PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump, Says 'Looking Forward' To Working Together

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 21, 2017 00:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump, who is now the 45th US President.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today posted a series of tweets, congratulating the Donald Trump, who took oath today in Washington as the 45th President of the United States. In his tweets, PM Modi saifd he looked forward to working with President Trump to "further deepen" India-US ties and "realise the full potential of our cooperation.

Mr Trump, who has won the mandate of the white, middle-class America for his isolationist, protectionist plank, has so far been positive on India. During his election campaign, he had said, "I have great respect for India. It's an amazing country...the Indian and Hindu community will have a true friend in the White House."

Today, PM Modi tweeted:During his campaign, Mr Trump had also expressed personal admiration for PM Modi.  "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been very energetic in reforming India's bureaucracy. Great man. I applaud him for doing so," he had said at an event hosted by Indian Americans.

Mr Trump had also said that he had "great confidence" in India. "Generations of Indian and Hindu Americans have strengthened our country...your values of hard work, education and enterprise have truly enriched our nation."

Mr Trump had won the presidency after what has been the most controversial campaign in recent times. While he won the US top job with 307 electoral college votes, his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton had won the popular vote with a substantial margin.  

In his inaugural speech today after a short ceremony at Washington's Capitol Hill, Mr Trump said now, it would be "America first". "Today will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again... This oath is of allegiance to all Americans," he said.

