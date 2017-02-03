'PM Invited Trolls': How Smriti Irani Reacted To Derek O'Brien's Charge

Thanks a lot @smritiirani ma'am. Thanks a lot. You spoke for the millions of commoners like me. https://t.co/Ex6qI07K80 - Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 3, 2017

Union Minister Smriti Irani, sharply rebutting Derek O'Brien in parliament today, spoke out in favour of one of the names the Trinamool Congress lawmaker had listed among 26 controversial Twitter handles linked to rape threats and communal statements.Urging the Rajya Sabha chairman to delete from yesterday's records the name taken by Mr O'Brien, Smriti Irani said, "An individual was named yesterday by my colleague Derek O'Brien, that individual is not a politician, not a celebrity... he's a common citizen who has the right to free speech but does not enjoy the privilege of this house."She added, "As the convention of this house, I am beseeching you, kindly expunge the name of an individual as you've done on many occasions so the individual who cannot defend himself do so."Mr O'Brien had on Thursday raised the subject of Twitter trolls and their alleged connection to the ruling BJP, and said some of them were invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house for a "nice social digital party.""Twenty six Twitter handles that give out rape threats, communal threats are followed by the Prime Minister of India. Twenty six. Two of these handles have been suspended by Twitter. Now this is not Trinamool or Congress or CPM or DMK, this is an international company called Twitter," said Mr O'Brien.He went on to name some of the handles that he said had been suspended by Twitter - Bhaksala, Rahul Raj and Mahiviram. "Where are we headed, sir? And these Twitter trolls, they are paid handles. And they are invited and this is not some private thing, they are public information, it is even published now in a book. They are invited now to the Prime Minister's house for a nice social digital media party."Smriti Irani didn't name anyone but her intervention drew a "thank you" from one of the names - Rahul Raj."Thanks a lot @smritiirani ma'am. Thanks a lot. You spoke for the millions of commoners like me," he tweeted.Rahul Raj, said to be based in Bengaluru, runs a site called OpIndia. He is accused of pushing a communal line with his posts.