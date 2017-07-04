Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down 6% Since Mid-June. Where To Check Prices

Highlights Petrol, diesel prices cut by up to five paise per litre on Tuesday Effective 6 am Tuesday, a litre of petrol costs Rs 63.08 in New Delhi Diesel sold at Rs 53.44 per litre in the national capital

Petrol and diesel prices saw a marginal downward revision of up to five paise per litre on Tuesday. More than two weeks into a new system of daily price revisions, petrol prices have come down up to 6 per cent and diesel has become cheaper by around 5 per cent in the four major cities. After the latest revision, effective 6 am Tuesday, a litre of petrol costs Rs 63.08 in New Delhi, Rs 66.14 in Kolkata, Rs 74.30 in Mumbai and Rs 65.46 in Chennai. Also, diesel rates are Rs 53.44 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 55.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 58.76 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 56.25 per litre in Chennai.Also, after today's revision, petrol prices in some other cities include Rs 64.23 a litre in Bangalore, Rs 62.41 a litre in Bhubaneswar, Rs 67.01 a litre in Hyderabad and Rs 66.58 a litre in Noida. Diesel prices in these cities will be Rs 54.35 per litre, Rs 57.64 per litre, Rs 58.21 per litre and Rs 55.17 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website.State-run oil marketing companies switched to daily price revisions on June 16. Under the daily revision system, in a shift from fortnightly revisions earlier, prices are aligned with global crude oil and foreign exchange rates on a daily basis. The pan-India daily price revision scheme was an extension of a pilot project run in five cities from May 2017.The three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - communicate the daily prices of petrol and diesel on multiple digital platforms besides displaying them on fuel stations. Customers buying petrol and diesel for their vehicles can verify the prices in a number of ways.Some ways offered by these companies to tally daily petrol and diesel prices are listed below:INDIAN OILSMS serviceIndia's largest fuel retailer has announced an SMS service for consumers to check prices using their mobile phones. To avail this service, customers need to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:RSP DEALER CODE to 9224992249The dealer code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises, Indian Oil has said. Customers can also check the dealer code from Indian Oil website.OnlineIndian Oil has also set up a tool on its website to do this. For this, consumers can access the 'Pump Locator' facility available on its website - iocl.com.Mobile appConsumers can also get daily petrol and diesel prices using Indian Oil's mobile app, called Fuel@IOC. Besides fuel station locator and price check, the app also offers services such as e bills - to track fuel purchases, loyalty transactions and grievance tracker.BPCLSMSConsumers using Bharat Petroleum or BPCL dealer outlets can get prices through SMS. For this, they need to send an SMS in the following format to 9223112222:RSP Dealer Code to 9223112222Mobile appBharat Petroleum's mobile app in this regard is called "SmartDrive". "Due to the increased use of mobile applications in all businesses, it becomes necessary that BPCL joins the race of developing range of mobile applications that will deliver value to its customers, in reaching out to its petrol pumps and availing the unique services offered by the company," BPCL said on the app's description page.HelplineBharat Petroleum has introduced a customer care helpline. BPCL Customer Care SmartLine 1800 22 4344 is "a single window system to listen to queries, suggestions, feedback and compliments related to any of our products and offerings", BPCL said.HINDUSTAN PETROLEUMSMS serviceConsumers purchasing petrol or diesel from Hindustan Petroleum branded fuel stations can check prices by sending an SMS to 9222201122 in the following format:HPPRICE DEALER CODE to 9222201122Mobile appHPCL's app is called "My HPCL". This app by Hindustan Petroleum, besides price check and dealer locator tools, offers services such as mileage calculator, oil change/PUC/Insurance/service reminders and tyre pressure chart.WebsitesSimilar to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum also have the 'Pump Locator' facility on their websites - bharatpetroleum.in and hindustanpetroleum.com respectively. All apps are available on both Google Play and Apple Store - for Android and iPhone users.