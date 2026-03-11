Man Seen Filling Thousands Of Litres of Fuel In Water Tanker, Internet Calls It "Illegal And Dangerous"

A video allegedly showing a man filling thousands of litres of fuel into a water tanker at a petrol pump has gone viral on social media, sparking concern about panic buying amid rumours of a possible fuel shortage in the country. In the video, the man is seen standing atop a massive tanker, typically used for water transportation, as fuel is being pumped into it. The act is believed to have been driven by speculation linking a potential fuel crisis to rising tensions in the Middle East.

However, authorities have clarified that there is no fuel shortage and that supplies across the country remain stable. The Centre has instructed state governments to take strict action against the hoarding and black marketing of fuel to prevent artificial shortages and panic buying.

"The govt says it has fuel reserves for 50–60 days, but if it doesn't curb rumors and panic and fails to crack down on hoarders and black marketeers, that 50–60 day stock won't last even two weeks. This man here is (proudly) filling 5,000 liters of fuel, enough to meet the needs of 100–200 people for an entire month. And he isn't alone. Many people, especially in tier-2 cities, smaller towns, villages, and the transport sector, are doing the same," the video was captioned on X.

Several users expressed legitimate concerns after watching the video. One user wrote, "This will not only create a shortage of stock, but it is also illicit... Imagine in a country where you are not allowed to take Petrol in Water Bottles you are taking Petrol in an entire water tanker!" This could be life-threatening!"

Another commented, "Hoarding 5,000 L of fuel for yourself won't make you a hero—it puts hundreds at risk. Panic and selfishness are faster than any fuel crisis."

"How is he being allowed to do that? This station license should be cancelled," asked a third while a fourth person added, "Fuel reserves don't run out because of shortage; they run out because of panic and hoarding. One person filling 5,000 litres today means hundreds might stand in empty queues tomorrow."

Several viral posts claimed that escalating tensions in the Middle East could lead to a sharp rise in fuel prices or even a disruption in supply. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have labelled such claims misleading, stating that India has adequate fuel reserves for more than 50 days.

Earlier, a similar video had circulated online showing a man in Punjab filling around 1,000 litres of diesel into a large water tank. That clip also drew widespread attention, with many people expressing surprise at the unusual and potentially dangerous act.

