Indian National Among 4 Injured After Iranian Drones Hit Near Dubai Airport

Drones fell near Dubai airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, but air traffic continued as normal, Dubai's government said, as Iran presses on with attacks against Gulf countries.

"Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal," said a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

