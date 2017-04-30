SAARC Satellite, PM Modi's Gift Pak Said No To, Set To Take Off: 10 Facts

India will launch the 'South Asia Satellite' on May 5 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (File photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-year-old promise of a satellite for SAARC nations will be fulfilled this week. The Rs 235-crore "South Asia Satellite", which will cater to six nations, will take off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on May 5, piggybacking on the 'naughty boy of ISRO' - the Satellite Launch Vehicle - on its 11th mission. With Pakistan fully opting out of the project, the "South Asia Satellite" will cater to Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, which is yet to ink the deal, is also on board.