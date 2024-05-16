Video: 16 Seconds Of Horror As Mumbai Billboard Crashes Down On Petrol Pump

Mumbai Billboard Collapse: The 120 ft vs 120 ft came crashing down on a petrol pump

Three days after a massive billboard came crashing down on a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar during a dust-storm, a fresh video has emerged that captures the moment when the 120 ft x 120 ft hoarding falls on the fuel pump's roof, trapping more than a 100 people.

Sixteen people have been killed in the tragedy and 41 others are seriously injured. Disaster response forces called off the rescue operation today.

The fresh video is recorded from a car that was passing by the petrol pump. It shows cars moving slowly through the storm. The video captures the heavy rain and water streams on the road. The camera then turns to the left window side. Trucks, cars and two-wheelers are seen at the fuel pump, some to refuel and others to escape the rain. Then, the billboard comes crashing down.

The incident and its shocking visuals have sparked public outrage at civic negligence in allowing such a massive billboard close to the coastline.

A case of culpable homicide has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency that erected the billboard. Bhinde, who has more than 20 cases against him, including one of rape, is on the run.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the people killed in the incident. He has also said the state government will bear the treatment costs of those injured.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said it had not given permission for the hoarding and had raising the matter with the owner and others concerned for the past two years. Following the incident, several other large hoardings in the city have been taken down.