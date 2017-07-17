Opposition Vice Presidential Nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi Opposed Yakub Memon's Hanging: Shiv Sena

In July 2015,Gopalkrishna Gandhi had written to President Pranab Mukherjee to "reconsider" the rejection of Memon's mercy plea.

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2017 14:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Opposition Vice Presidential Nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi Opposed Yakub Memon's Hanging: Shiv Sena

Gopalkrishna Gandhi had used all his powers to save Yakub Memon, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

New Delhi:  Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned opposition parties for fielding Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the vice-presidential election, saying the latter had been opposed to the death sentence of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon.

Mr Raut said Mr Gandhi was among those who had made appeals to the government to save Memon.

"Gandhi had used all his powers to save Yakub Memon. He even had written to the President. I want to ask (opposition) what kind of mindset is this," he told reporters.

In July 2015, Mr Gandhi had written to President Pranab Mukherjee to "reconsider" the rejection of Memon's mercy plea.

 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READMumbai Teen's Murder Probe Halted, Her Heart Goes Missing From Lab
Gopalkrishna GandhiYakub Memon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................