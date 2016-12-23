Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped In Hospital In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

A 25-year-old nurse was allegedly gang-raped in a private hospital by three staff members, including the hospital superintendent, police said today.The incident took place in the hospital on Wednesday following which the family members of the nurse filed an FIR."An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the staff nurse of Chandra Kala Hospital, who is being sent for medical examination to district ladies hospital", ASP Kunvar Anupam Singh said.The nurse, according to the FIR, was dragged to a room of the hospital allegedly by Hospital Superintendent Dr.Kushal Pal, his brother-in-law Pramod, hospital staff Roop Kishor and Sri Krishna Upadhyaya and raped."The FIR was registered when the nurse reported the incident to her family members," he stated.