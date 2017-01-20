Notes Ban Caused Hardship, RBI Chief Urjit Patel Admits Before Lawmakers' Panel

Urjit Patel, the chief of the Reserve Bank of India, conceded today before a parliamentary committee that after the sudden ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in November, there were hardships for people.The common man suffered, marriages faced problems and people died, Dr Patel reportedly told the Public Accounts Committee.He also informed the group that the central bank is talking to banks and service providers to work out a mechanism to reduce transaction charges on digital payments.This is the second time in two days that the RBI governor is directly facing lawmakers' questions. On Wednesday, he testified before parliament's Finance Committee.He said today that the notes ban had an immediate impact on the economy but in the long run, demonetisation would be good for the economy.Dr Patel was asked by members of the Public Accounts Committee to investigate suspicious transactions in cooperative banks.