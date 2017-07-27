Nitish Kumar Swaps Allies, Takes Charge After Dramatic Break-Up: 10 Facts

Bihar: Nitish Kumar (right) revived his alliance with the BJP, breaking away from RJD, Congress

Patna: Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time on Thursday morning, 14 hours after he resigned from that position, ending his two-year-old alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. He is back with the BJP, whose Sushil Modi was also sworn in; he gets his old post of Deputy Chief Minister back. Other new ministers will take oath after Nitish Kumar has won a trust vote on Saturday.