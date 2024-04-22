Bihar Woman, Arrested In Murder Case, Found Dead Inside Police Station: Cops

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident (Representational)

A woman, arrested in connection with a murder case, was found hanging inside the premises of a police station in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday, an officer said.

The accused was arrested in connection with a dowry death case and she was lodged in the women's barrack at Shikarpur police station in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran.

Police suspect that she hanged herself from a ceiling fan using her sari, shortly before she was to be taken to a local court for production.

"The incident took place when police women in the barrack had gone out to prepare documents for her production before the court. When they returned to the barrack, they found her hanging," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bettiah, Jaiprakash Singh, told reporters.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Police are also investigating lapses, if any, on the part of officials who were assigned the job to keep an eye on her inside the barrack, said the SDPO.

