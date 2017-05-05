Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Timeline: A Delhi Incident That Created A 'Tsunami Of Shock'

Here are is a chronological summary of the events that transpired in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case:
2012
December 16: A paramedical student is brutally gangraped by six men in a private bus in New Delhi. Her male friend was beaten up and they were thrown out of the moving vehicle. Subsequently, the two were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
December 17: Widespread protests erupt across the country demanding strict action against the accused; police identify four accused as bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.
December 18: Police arrest the aforementioned four accused.
December 20: Police record the statement of Nirbhaya's friend.
December 21: The juvenile delinquent arrested from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal. The friend identified Mukesh as one of the culprits. Raids conducted in Haryana and Bihar to arrest the sixth accused - identified as Akshay Thakur.
December 21, 22: Police arrest Akshay Thakur in Bihar's Aurangabad district and is subsequently, brought to Delhi to face trial. Nirbhaya records her statement in the hospital.
December 23: Protests break out in various parts of Delhi; prohibitory orders are defied and on-duty Delhi Police constable Subhas Tomar is rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
December 25: Nirbhaya's condition declared critical whereas Subhas Tomar succumbs to his injuries.
December 26: Nirbhaya flown to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital by the government following a cardiac arrest.
December 29: Nirbhaya succumbs to her injuries and other medical conditions at 2.15 am. The accused will, now, also face a murder charge.
2013
January 2: Chief Justice Altamas Kabir brings in fast-track court for quick trial in sexual offences.
January 3: Chargesheet filed against the five adult accused, who will face trial for murder, gangrape, attempt to murder, kidnapping and unnatural offences and dacoity among others.
January 5: Court takes cognisance of the chargesheet.
January 7: Court orders in-camera proceedings.
January 17: Fast-track court starts proceedings agains the five accused.
January 28: Juvenile Justice Board confirms that the fifth accused is a minor.
February 2: Charges are framed against the five adults.
February 28: Charges framed against the juvenile.
March 11: The bus driver, Ram Singh, found hanging from his cell in Delhi's Tihar jail.
March 22: Delhi High Court allows media to report trial court's proceedings.
July 5: Juvenile Justice Board concludes trial; verdict reserved for July 11.
July 8: Fast-track court completes recording of testimonies of prosecution witnesses.
July 11: The juvenile is held guilty of illegally confining and robbing a carpenter on the night of December 16, before the incident.
August 22: Fast-track court begins final arguments against the remaining four accused.
August 31: The juvenile is convicted for murder and gangrape and sentenced to three-years at a probation home.
September 3: Fast-track court concludes trial.
September 10: Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan found guilty of 13 offences including grangrape and murder.
September 13: The court sentences the four adult convicts to death.
September 23: High Court begins hearing the death sentence references sent by the trial court.
2014
January 3: High Court reserves verdict on the convicts' appeal.
March 13: The death penalty is upheld by the High Court.
March 15: Supreme Court issues stay-order on the death sentence.
April 15: The police is ordered by the top court to produce Nirbhaya's dying declaration.
2015
December 20: The juvenile - who was a few months short of 18 on December 16,2012 - is released from the correctional home, triggering widespread protests across the country.
2017
February 3: Supreme Court says it would hear afresh the aspect of awarding death penalty to the convicts.
March 27: The Court reserves verdict on the convicts' appeal.
May 5: The death sentence awarded to the four convicts is upheld. The Court states that the case falls under the 'rarest of rare' and added that the incident created a 'tsunami of shock'.
