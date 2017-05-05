Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Timeline: A Delhi Incident That Created A 'Tsunami Of Shock' The parents of the young woman, who came to called 'Nirbhaya', were present when a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra pronounced the verdict.

Nearly five years after the



Here are is a chronological summary of the events that transpired in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case:



2012



December 16: A paramedical student is brutally gangraped by six men in a private bus in New Delhi. Her male friend was beaten up and they were thrown out of the moving vehicle. Subsequently, the two were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.



December 17: Widespread protests erupt across the country demanding strict action against the accused; police identify four accused as bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.



December 18: Police arrest the aforementioned four accused.



December 20: Police record the statement of Nirbhaya's friend.



December 21: The juvenile delinquent arrested from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal. The friend identified Mukesh as one of the culprits. Raids conducted in Haryana and Bihar to arrest the sixth accused - identified as Akshay Thakur.



December 21, 22: Police arrest Akshay Thakur in Bihar's Aurangabad district and is subsequently, brought to Delhi to face trial. Nirbhaya records her statement in the hospital.



December 23: Protests break out in various parts of Delhi; prohibitory orders are defied and on-duty Delhi Police constable Subhas Tomar is rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



December 25: Nirbhaya's condition declared critical whereas Subhas Tomar succumbs to his injuries.



December 26: Nirbhaya flown to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital by the government following a cardiac arrest.



December 29: Nirbhaya succumbs to her injuries and other medical conditions at 2.15 am. The accused will, now, also face a murder charge.

The incident led to widespread protests and outrage in the country. 2013



January 2: Chief Justice Altamas Kabir brings in fast-track court for quick trial in sexual offences.



January 3: Chargesheet filed against the five adult accused, who will face trial for murder, gangrape, attempt to murder, kidnapping and unnatural offences and dacoity among others.



January 5: Court takes cognisance of the chargesheet.



January 7: Court orders in-camera proceedings.



January 17: Fast-track court starts proceedings agains the five accused.



January 28: Juvenile Justice Board confirms that the fifth accused is a minor.



February 2: Charges are framed against the five adults.



February 28: Charges framed against the juvenile.



March 11: The bus driver, Ram Singh, found hanging from his cell in Delhi's Tihar jail.



March 22: Delhi High Court allows media to report trial court's proceedings.



July 5: Juvenile Justice Board concludes trial; verdict reserved for July 11.



July 8: Fast-track court completes recording of testimonies of prosecution witnesses.



July 11: The juvenile is held guilty of illegally confining and robbing a carpenter on the night of December 16, before the incident.



August 22: Fast-track court begins final arguments against the remaining four accused.



August 31: The juvenile is convicted for murder and gangrape and sentenced to three-years at a probation home.



September 3: Fast-track court concludes trial.



September 10: Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan found guilty of 13 offences including grangrape and murder.



September 13: The court sentences the four adult convicts to death.



September 23: High Court begins hearing the death sentence references sent by the trial court.

The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the four adult convicts. 2014



January 3: High Court reserves verdict on the convicts' appeal.



March 13: The death penalty is upheld by the High Court.



March 15: Supreme Court issues stay-order on the death sentence.



April 15: The police is ordered by the top court to produce Nirbhaya's dying declaration



2015



December 20: The juvenile - who was a few months short of 18 on December 16,2012 - is released from the correctional home, triggering widespread protests across the country.



2017



February 3: Supreme Court says it would hear afresh the aspect of awarding death penalty to the convicts.



March 27: The Court reserves verdict on the convicts' appeal.



May 5: The



(with inputs from PTI)



