MOM: Always Been Sridevi's 'Fan,' Says Co-Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who co-stars with Sridevi in MOM says, "I was always her fan. Big fan. Srideviji has always been my favourite actress"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi at MOM trailer launch

"Sridevi is the best actor in the world," says Nawazuddin
MOM is Sridevi's first Hindi release after 2012's English Vinglish
Akshaye Khanna also stars in a pivotal role

English Vinglish. In MOM, Sridevi, co-stars with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Nawazuddin, who is the worked in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Badlapur and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, says that he's a 'big fan of the actress.' "I was always her fan. Big fan. Srideviji has always been my favourite actress. When I got a chance to work with Srideviji in MOM, I couldn't believe it. It was more than a dream come true. As an actor, I couldn't hope for a more favourable situation. It's my good fortune that I got to share screen space with her," Nawazuddin told news agency IANS.



. The plot of the story revolves around



Here's MOM trailer #1 and #2.





"As a viewer I would always wonder how she managed to be so perfect in every film, every character. As a co-actor, I still don't know how she manages to be so flawless in every take. We tend to use superlatives to describe many artistes whom we like. And we often say about an actor or actress that he or she is one of the best. But with Sridevi, I can say with full confidence and certainty that she is the best actor in the world. No two ways about it," Nawazuddin told IANS.



Meanwhile, Sridevi, who has been working in the industry for more than four decades recently told NDTV that she still feels like a newcomer. MOM is the 53-year-old actresses' 300th film.



MOM, director by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor, releases on July 7.



(With IANS inputs)



