MCD Elections 2017: No Ballot Papers, But NOTA For Voters - 10 Facts

MCD Election: Polling is on April 22, the counting of votes will be held on April 25.

New Delhi: The BJP, which has been controlling all three civic bodies of Delhi for a decade, has decided to drop all sitting candidates this time -- electing to, as it says, bring in a "fresh team for the next 10 years". Its chief opponents, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress, have demanded that ballot papers be used during the election to keep out the possibility of rigging -- a plea the by Election Commission has turned down. The election to the three municipal corporations will be held on April 22, while counting will take place on April 25.