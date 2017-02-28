Manipur Elections 2017: Bomb Recovered Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Imphal

A bomb was recovered near the venue where Congress Vice President is scheduled to address a rally for the Manipur Assembly elections.Police said the bomb was found near the gate of a residential building around 6 AM in Khongman Bashikhong Turel Mapal area in Imphal East district. The bomb was later defused.The bomb was recovered about 6 km from the venue where the Congress Vice President is scheduled to address a rally.Rahul Gandhi will campaign for Congress candidates at Hapta Kangjeibung ground.Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a rally in the state where he launched a blistering attack at the Congress government. "Manipur has been destroyed, who's responsible... The chief minister here has been sitting in Manipur for 15 years. Manipur is considered as the Switzerland of East. But do you see any development, employment for youth?" the PM had said during his rally in Imphal.PM Modi also accused Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of trying to divide the people of the state. "There has been no work done. All the government has done is pit one community against the other and get benefit from it. This should end now. All communities spread across the state should be equally benefitted," he added.Elections in the state are slated for March 4 and 8.