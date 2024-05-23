'Prajwal Revanna Abused Diplomatic Privileges To Flee': Siddaramaiah To PM

File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote yet another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to cancel the diplomatic passport of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women.

In his letter, Mr Siddaramaiah said that it was "shameful" that Prajwal Revanna, who has been fielded by PM Modi-led NDA from Karnataka's Hassan Lok Sabha seat, fled to Germany on April 27 using his diplomatic passport.

He fled the country shortly after news of his "heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first case was filed against him", the Congress leader told PM Modi.

"He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings," Mr Siddaramaiah alleged.

According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has also received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said it was a "matter of serious concern that Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day" despite the issue of a Look Out Circular and a Blue Corner Notice against him.

"It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted upon despite the gravity of the situation," Mr Siddaramaiah, who made a similar appeal to PM Modi earlier this month, added.

Urging PM Modi to consider this matter with "utmost seriousness", he requested him to take necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of the 33-year-old JDS MP.

Prajwal Revanna Sex Assault Case

Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, and son of Karnataka MLA HD Revanna, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

Explicit video clips allegedly of Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women started making the rounds in Hassan last month, following which the Karnataka government constituted a team to investigate the crime allegedly involving the JDS MP.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls.