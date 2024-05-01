Cancel Diplomatic Passport Of Prajwal Revanna: Siddaramaiah To PM Modi

Prajwal Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) MP, who is said to have flown to Europe after being accused of sexually exploiting several women.

"...This is to urge you kindly, to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such other steps using Diplomatic and Police channels of the Government of India as well as International Police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that allegations against Revanna are horrific and shameful and have shaken the conscience of the country.

"You must be aware of the serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of innumerable women by the sitting Hassan Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and the NDA candidate, Prajwal Revanna, for the same constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The allegations that the MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna is facing are horrific and shameful and these have shaken the conscience of the country," Siddaramaiah wrote.

Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 28 April under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and investigation has begun in the case.

"The Constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file complaint against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on 28/04/2024. However, according to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad 27/04/2024 itself. It is learnt from the reports that he is travelling abroad on his Diplomatic Passport," the Chief Minister said.

"While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land," he added.

Prajwal Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

on Tuesday, the JD(S), an alliance partner of BJP in Karnataka, suspended Prajwal Revanna over the allegation. The party stated that the videos of the Hassan MP doing the rounds have caused considerable damage to the party's dignity and leadership.

