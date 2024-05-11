How Prajwal Revanna, Accused Of Sex Harassment, Left India Without A Visa

The sexual abuse case against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has put the spotlight on diplomatic passports as the leader managed to leave India despite the investigation being on. The Karnataka government has now requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his diplomatic immunity so that he can be brought back to India and questioned. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

What is a Diplomatic Passport?

Diplomatic passports, distinguishable by their maroon covers, differ from regular passports primarily in their privileges and immunities under international law. Issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), diplomatic passports are given to these individuals:

- Diplomatic Status: Individuals with diplomatic status representing the government in official capacities.

- Government Appointees: Those appointed by the government for official business abroad.

- Senior Officers: Senior officers of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) at Joint Secretary rank and above.

- Family Members: Relatives and immediate family of IFS and MEA officers.

- Selected Individuals: This category includes union ministers and MPs undertaking official government travel.

Diplomatic passports are valid for five years or less, with validity often tied to the term of the holder's office.

Visa Exemption Agreements: Prajwal Revanna's Case

While ordinary citizens require visas for international travel, holders of diplomatic passports enjoy exemptions in certain countries. Prajwal Revanna's case has brought to light India's visa exemption agreement with Germany, established in 2011. This agreement allows Indian diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany without a visa for up to 90 days.

However, despite the visa exemption, individuals with diplomatic passports are still required to obtain prior political clearance for private visits abroad.

Who Can Cancel A Diplomatic Passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's call for the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport underscores the legal processes involved. According to the Passport Act 1967, the passport authority may revoke a diplomatic passport under specific circumstances:

Wrongful Possession: If the passport is obtained through fraudulent means or if the holder is in wrongful possession.

National Interests: Revocation can occur if it's deemed necessary in the interests of India's sovereignty, integrity, or friendly relations with other countries.

Conviction: If the holder is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years after the passport's issuance.

Court Orders: Diplomatic passports can be revoked upon court orders during criminal proceedings against the holder.

It's crucial to note that diplomats enjoy certain immunities, including protection from arrest and prosecution, tax exemptions, and privileges regarding diplomatic premises and baggage.

The Karnataka government has issued a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna, who is claimed to be in Germany

What Is A Blue-Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is a part of Interpol's colour-coded notices that enable countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide. They are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

There are seven types of notices - Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple.

A Blue notice is served to collect additional information about a person's identity, location, or activities in a criminal investigation.

In this case, the notice would help further the investigating agencies' inquiries against Prajwal Revanna.