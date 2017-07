Mahesh Babu's Special Day On Spyder Sets With Namrata Shirodkar And Daughter

Highlights Mahesh Babu is currently filming A R Murugadoss' Spyder The film's cinematographer clicked Namrata and Sitara's pictures Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have two children

Candid moments !! @sivan_santosh I never even know ur clicking !! Simply the best on sets @spyderthemovie_

Actress Namrata Shirodkar recently visited the sets of her husband Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Spyder with her daughter Sitara. The film's cinematographer Santosh Sivan clicked some spectacular pictures of Namrata with Sitara and he also captured moments Mahesh babu spent with his daughter in between the shoot. Namrata Shirodkar started dating Mahesh Babu after working with him in 2000 film. Namrata Shirodkar married Mahesh Babu in 2005 and moved to Hyderabad. They are parents to Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni, 11, and Sitara, 5. Mahesh Babu'sis directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars rakul Preet Singh. Here are the pictures Namrata shared on Instagram:Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993 and she stood fifth in the Miss Universe competition in the same year. She debuted in Bollywood opposite Arshad Warsi in. The same year, she made a cameo in Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's, which released beforeShe is best known for her role in films likeand- also her last onscreen appearance.andare a few of her popular regional films.Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who debuted in 1999 inis currently busy making. He was last seen in, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal.His upcoming films are the Koratala Siva-directedand the Puri Jaganadh-directed