Inside Mahesh Babu's Europe Trip With Family. See Pics

Mahesh Babu is living his best life in Europe. The superstar shared pictures from his holiday with his family in St Moritz. In the first picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing with daughter Sitara. The second click features Sitara posing with brother Gautham. Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "Europe 2024." In the comments section of the post, Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis. Namrata Shirodkar and husband Mahesh Babu met while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Last month, Mahesh Babu shared these pictures from Switzerland and he captioned the album, "Paradise." ICYMI, take a look at the photos here:

Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram.