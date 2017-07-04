Lynching In The Name Of Cow Protection Against Hindutva: Shiv Sena Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week warned people not to take the law into their hands on the pretext of protecting cows.

76 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Shiv Sena asked PM Narendra Modi to frame a national policy. (Representational) Mumbai: The Shiv Sena today said lynching in the name of cow protection was against Hindutva and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a policy tackling the issue. "The issue of beef is related to eating habits, business and employment. Hence, there should be a national policy over the issue," an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said.



"Those who were safeguarding cows were Hindus till yesterday. Today, they have become murderers," it said.



PM Modi last week had



"We welcome the stand taken by the prime minister over the issue. Nobody has the right to take law in his hands in the name of cow protection. Lynching people is against the principles of Hindutva," Sena Sena said in the editorial. "We thank him for clearly defining Hindutva. He should now come up with a national policy on beef to ease tensions," it said.



Under criticism over lynching of those suspected of killing cows or eating beef, BJP President Amit Shah recently called such incidents "serious"; however, he said similar incidents have happened under the previous governments.



Last month, a 15-year-old boy identified as





The Shiv Sena today said lynching in the name of cow protection was against Hindutva and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a policy tackling the issue. "The issue of beef is related to eating habits, business and employment. Hence, there should be a national policy over the issue," an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said."Those who were safeguarding cows were Hindus till yesterday. Today, they have become murderers," it said.PM Modi last week had warned people not to take the law into their hands on the pretext of protecting cows."We welcome the stand taken by the prime minister over the issue. Nobody has the right to take law in his hands in the name of cow protection. Lynching people is against the principles of Hindutva," Sena Sena said in the editorial. "We thank him for clearly defining Hindutva. He should now come up with a national policy on beef to ease tensions," it said.Under criticism over lynching of those suspected of killing cows or eating beef, BJP President Amit Shah recently called such incidents "serious"; however, he said similar incidents have happened under the previous governments.Last month, a 15-year-old boy identified as Junaid Khan was stabbed to death by a group of men on a train when he was returning home to Ballabhgarh in Haryana after shopping for Eid. The accused allegedly called Khan, his brother and friends "beef eaters".