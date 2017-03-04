Live: Uttar Pradesh Phase 6, Manipur Phase 1 Today, Voting To Begin Shortly

Uttar Pradesh and Manipur go to sixth and first phase of elections for their respective assemblies today. This is the penultimate phase in Uttar Pradesh where polling had begun on February 11, and for Manipur this is the first of two phased election. People of India's most populous state vote for 49 seats, while in Manipur contests occur for 38 seats.
In UP, the districts Mau, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Azamgarh and Ballia, and in Manipur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi go to polls.
In the run-up to the election for the 60-member House of the north eastern state, all political parties in their campaigns mainly focused on the continuing economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council and the state government's inability to break it.
BJP and Congress levelled charges of corruption against leaders of each other's parties. Interestingly, both the parties have equal number of leaders with criminal cases against them.
Mayawati's BSP tops the list with 24 candidates with criminal records in the fray this phase, in Uttar Pradesh.
In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency remains in focus. The state has been witnessing tough war of words between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since campaigning began.
Here are the live updates of voting in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur:
06:15 am IST: Voting to commence shortly in both the states.