Indian Students Face Roadblock As Canada Slashes Permits By 31%

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canada has seen a 31% drop in study permits for Indian students in Q1 2025, totaling 30,640. Policy changes aim to limit temporary residents to 5% of the population by 2028, with increased proof of funds and a cap of 437,000 permits for 2025.

Canada's study permit landscape for international students, particularly from India, has undergone significant changes in recent times. The latest data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reveals a substantial decline in study permits issued to Indian students. In the first quarter of 2025, only 30,640 permits were issued, marking a nearly 31% drop from the same period in 2024, when 44,295 permits were issued.

This downturn is part of a broader trend of decreasing international student intake, following the Canadian government's efforts to curb the influx since late 2023. That year, Canada issued a total of 681,155 study permits, with Indians accounting for 278,045 of them. However, in 2024, the total number of permits slid to 516,275, with the Indian component decreasing to 188,465.

The Canadian government has implemented policy changes in response to record immigration, which was partly blamed for housing unaffordability and pressure on health and transport infrastructure. According to Prime Minister Mark Carney, temporary residents, including students and foreign workers, will not exceed 5% of the country's population by 2028. To achieve this goal, IRCC has set a cap on issuing study permits for 2025 at 437,000, down from the target of 485,000 for this year. This "stabilising" figure will also apply to 2026.

New requirements for study permit applications have also been introduced. As of January 1, 2024, applicants must demonstrate they have sufficient funds, specifically CA$ 20,635 (approximately Rs. 12.7 lakh), a significant increase from the previous CA$ 10,000 (about Rs. 6.14 lakh). Additionally, designated learning institutions (DLIs) are now required to verify the acceptance letters of each applicant through IRCC, a measure aimed at ensuring the authenticity of student applications.

Key Changes In Study Permit Requirements:

- Increased Proof of Funds: CA$ 20,635 (approximately Rs. 12.7 lakh) required for study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024

- Verification of Acceptance Letters: DLIs must verify acceptance letters through IRCC, starting December 2023

- Cap on Study Permits: 437,000 permits for 2025, down from 485,000 this year

- Temporary Residents Cap: Not more than 5% of Canada's population by 2028

To navigate these changes, prospective students should ensure they meet the updated requirements and stay informed about the application process. The study permit itself costs CA$ 150, and applicants may also need to pay CA$ 85 for biometric collection.

