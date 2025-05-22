PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates 3 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, officials said.

The three stations -- Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar -- are among the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing from Bikaner in Rajasthan, they said.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurated 103 Amrit Stations including Deshnok under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana. He also flagged off a new train service between Bikaner-Mumbai (Bandra Terminus) and gifted various railway projects to Rajasthan.#AmritBharatStations… pic.twitter.com/GNKBtY0Vse — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) May 22, 2025

Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, while Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway. Both these zonal railways are headquartered in Kolkata.

These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal have been taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)