All India | Posted by | Updated: June 19, 2017 14:14 IST
Live: BJP's Amit Shah Announces Bihar Govenror Ram Nath Kovind For President
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a presser in which he announced the BJP's pick for the next President of India -- Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. The briefing comes after his meeting with the senior leaders of his party, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was conducted to decide the ruling party's choice for the next President of India. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the government must decide name its choice for President soon. He said the opposition parties will decide their future course of action by next Thursday.


Here are the live updates of Amit Shah presser:
  1. The Presidential elections will take place
  2. The BJP and the NDA have had discussions with all the groups
  3. Based on the feedback we have received, we have discussed the names
  4. Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be NDA's presidential candidate.
  5. He has been the Governor of Bihar since 3 years
  6. He has been working with the poor and the Dalits of the country
  7. We spoke to the NDA allies
  8. The PM has himself spoken to Congress President Sonia, Manmohan Singh and all other ministers
  9. We have informed this name to everybody
  10. We have informed them, no discussion on Vice President candidate
  11. Our team will talk to everybody
  12. We think by and large everybody would agree to this
  13. Sonia has told us that they will talk to all other political party leaders


