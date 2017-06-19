Live: BJP's Amit Shah Announces Bihar Govenror Ram Nath Kovind For President

Here are the live updates of Amit Shah presser:
- The Presidential elections will take place
- The BJP and the NDA have had discussions with all the groups
- Based on the feedback we have received, we have discussed the names
- Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be NDA's presidential candidate.
- He has been the Governor of Bihar since 3 years
- He has been working with the poor and the Dalits of the country
- We spoke to the NDA allies
- The PM has himself spoken to Congress President Sonia, Manmohan Singh and all other ministers
- We have informed this name to everybody
- We have informed them, no discussion on Vice President candidate
- Our team will talk to everybody
- We think by and large everybody would agree to this
- Sonia has told us that they will talk to all other political party leaders