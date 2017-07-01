Aadhaar-PAN Linking Mandatory From July 1. How To Do It

Highlights Linking of existing Aadhaar with PAN mandatory More than 2 crore taxpayers have linked Aadhaar with PAN There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country

Once on the income tax e-filing website - incometaxIndiaefiling.gov.in, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the left hand side.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and name given on the Aadhaar Card. The name detail to be filled in this step is case sensitive.

Click on 'Link Aadhaar' button to proceed.

An OTP or one-time-password will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.



Don't have PAN card?



Aadhaar can also be seeded into PAN database by quoting Aadhaar in PAN application form - for allotment of a new PAN or for reprint of PAN card, according to the taxman.



"In case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN database then the linkage may fall and the PAN holder has to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database or visit personally to designated PAN application centre of NSDL eGov or UTIITSL for Biometric Aadhaar authentication," the Income Tax Department said on microblogging site Twitter.