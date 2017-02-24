Budget
Lalu Career Counsels Nitish Kumar: We're Old Now, Should Step Back

All India | Reported by , Written by | Updated: February 24, 2017 20:14 IST
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, rivals for years, united ahead of the 2015 Bihar elections.

Patna: 

Highlights

  1. Nitish Kumar and I are getting old now, says Lalu Yadav
  2. Lalu's son is Deputy Chief Minister
  3. Lalu's wife, Rabri Devi, said people want to see her son promoted
At a time when more than one party is retiring top leaders, offering them the fig leave of serving on mentorship committees, Lalu Yadav today said that "Nitish Kumar (the Bihar Chief Minister) and I are both getting older, how much longer will we go on, it's time for young leaders to take over." Conveniently, Lalu, as he is known, has a succession plan handy - son Tej Pratap is a minister while his younger brother Tejashwi is Deputy Chief Minister at age 27.

Nitish Kumar, 66, has expressed no discomfort or fatigue with his position as head of the government. His third consecutive term was heavily enabled by an alliance with Lalu's party - which is why the latter's sons are in a sweet spot.
 
tej pratap tejasvi yadav

Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi (left) is Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister while Tej Pratap is Health Minister.

Lalu's family has of late been unsubtle about its ambition for Tejashwi Yadav to lose the qualifier of "Deputy" in his rank. Yesterday, Lalu's wife, Rabri Devi, who has also served as Chief Minister, said "it is the people's wish" to see her son promoted. She did not share details of the sample for her opinion poll.

Lalu today was marginally more politically correct - he said that Mr Kumar is the leader of their alliance and that his children are still learning the ropes of politics. But he then went on to suggest that as senior citizens, they're pushing it now with remaining in charge.

Leaders from Mr Kumar's party who did not want to be named offered comments that amount to "It's a free country so anyone can say what they like."

Lalu's career counselling also comes at a time when Mr Kumar and the BJP, with whom he ended a long alliance ahead of the general election, have been exchanging compliments publicly.

