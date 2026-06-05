CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Hall Ticket Link And Exam Details

CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has released the admit card for the recruitment examination being conducted for Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable posts. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official CSBC website using their login credentials.

CSBC has already released the exam city intimation slip to help candidates plan their travel in advance. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 4,000 vacancies in various Bihar government departments. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Direct Link: CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026

CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

Visit the official CSBC Bihar website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the "CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026" link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth/password.

Submit the details and log in.

Check the admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 4,128 vacancies across three posts:

Prohibition Constable (Madh Nishedh Sipahi): 1,603 posts

1,603 posts Jail Warder (Kakshpal): 2,417 posts

2,417 posts Mobile Squad Constable (Chalant Dasta Sipahi): 108 posts

Candidates are advised to carefully verify details such as their name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and examination centre mentioned on the admit card.

Important Instructions for Bihar Constable Candidates

Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Bring a valid photo identity proof for verification.

Reach the examination venue before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

Follow all examination-day guidelines issued by CSBC Bihar.

Electronic devices and prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates should regularly visit the official CSBC website for the latest updates regarding the examination and recruitment process.